Dr. Jane Ruby Show





October 19, 2022





On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Jane welcomes back Brother Alexis Bugnolo, Catholic scholar and editor and publisher of FromRome.info, an electronic journal for news and commentary on Rome, Italy, the Vatican, and the Catholic Church and who has researched the communist CIA ties to the current pope, Jorge Mario Bergoglio, aka Francis, a Jesuit, pedophile protecting full on globalist and communist, whose parents, ironically fled fascist Italy and Mussolini. This fascinating interview ties the history, criminal communist cabal and CIA in to the current Covid scam and world tyranny. This is the Dr Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter truth in medicine.





VISIT BROTHER'S WEBSITE:

www.fromrome.info





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1osopk-live-7pm-catholic-church-falls-to-communism.html



