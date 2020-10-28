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The REAL Biden scandal no one's talking about | Ron Kessler
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40 views • October 28, 2020
Longtime investigative reporter Ronald Kessler and Newsmax TV's Bob Sellers discuss what Kessler calls the biggest Biden 'scandal' that no one is talking about, and it has to do with Biden's time as Vice President in the Obama administration. - via American Agenda, weekdays at 2PM ET on Newsmax TV
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