The Whole Gospel is About Hope
Blessed To Teach
Published Friday

Many people have no hope. Christianity is less of a religion and more about a relationship with Christ. The entire is about hope that cannot be taken away from you. This relationship gives us hope at all times, no matter what is going on in our lives. #HopeinChrist #HopeinGod #GospelofHope

qanongreat awakeningblessed to teach

