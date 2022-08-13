Eustace Mullins interviewed by Bobby Lee. The Secrets of The Federal Reserve.

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OP Freedom
Eustace Mullins. The Secrets of The Federal Reserve
Eustace Clarence Mullins Jr.
(March 9, 1923 – February 2, 2010)
His best-known book is The Secrets of The Federal Reserve, in which he alleged that a group of shadowy organisations had conspired to write the Federal Reserve Act for its own nefarious purposes, and then induced Congress to enact it into law.
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