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EX-VAX FILES THE ALL-AMERICAN (MIRRORED)
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1132 views • January 31, 2020
EX-VAX FILES THE ALL-AMERICAN (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel The HighWire with Del Bigtree at:-
https://youtu.be/vncdwQHxTQE
EX-VAX FILES | THE ALL-AMERICAN
The Highwire’s ‘Ex-Vax Files’ Series continues with the story of former firefighter, Nick Gauthier, a 34-year-old father of three, severely injured by a tetanus shot a few months ago. Here is Nick’s story of going from “pro-vaxxer” to “ex-vaxxer.”
To see the entire episode, click here: http://bit.ly/317RqV0
#ExVaxFiles #AdultVaccineInjury #Tdap #MissedInformation #Vaccines #TheHighWire #Health
Mirrored from YouTube channel The HighWire with Del Bigtree at:-
https://youtu.be/vncdwQHxTQE
EX-VAX FILES | THE ALL-AMERICAN
The Highwire’s ‘Ex-Vax Files’ Series continues with the story of former firefighter, Nick Gauthier, a 34-year-old father of three, severely injured by a tetanus shot a few months ago. Here is Nick’s story of going from “pro-vaxxer” to “ex-vaxxer.”
To see the entire episode, click here: http://bit.ly/317RqV0
#ExVaxFiles #AdultVaccineInjury #Tdap #MissedInformation #Vaccines #TheHighWire #Health
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