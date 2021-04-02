© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
UK Lockdown Update, Miscarriages Up 366% And The Great Reset Heats Up!
Follow
1
Share
Report
329 views • April 02, 2021
Chris Whitty says no more covid lockdowns! With a twist. No studies done on pregnant women for the depop shot yet they are getting the jab and the miscarriages are proof of the dangers. The covid hoax is the way they bring upon us the great reset, nwo, and agenda 2030 and here is more proof of that!
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2021/04/01/no-lockdowns-britain-will-treat-coronavirus-like-flu-says/?fbclid=IwAR1hGImgxnL1QGmucY9fJzw02397CRs2iyMOlvj6jo2BIMfqFURZeF47Mw0
https://www.technocracy.news/uk-miscarriages-rise-366-after-taking-covid-19-vaccine/
https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/03/21/miscarriages-after-having-covid-vaccine-increases-by-366-percent/
https://humansarefree.com/2021/04/world-leaders-pandemic-great-reset-agenda.html
Thumbnail Link:
https://humansarefree.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/24-World-Leaders-Announce-International-Pandemic-Treaty-to-Implement-Great-Reset-Agenda.jpg
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2021/04/01/no-lockdowns-britain-will-treat-coronavirus-like-flu-says/?fbclid=IwAR1hGImgxnL1QGmucY9fJzw02397CRs2iyMOlvj6jo2BIMfqFURZeF47Mw0
https://www.technocracy.news/uk-miscarriages-rise-366-after-taking-covid-19-vaccine/
https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/03/21/miscarriages-after-having-covid-vaccine-increases-by-366-percent/
https://humansarefree.com/2021/04/world-leaders-pandemic-great-reset-agenda.html
Thumbnail Link:
https://humansarefree.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/24-World-Leaders-Announce-International-Pandemic-Treaty-to-Implement-Great-Reset-Agenda.jpg
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.