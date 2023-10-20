Create New Account
Reiner Fuellmich Taken From German Embassy In Mexico, Flown To Frankfurt And Arrested
Vigilent Citizen
Published 13 hours ago

MIRRORED from UKACTION

October 16th, 2023.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/x6QVI0X3T6ke/


Reiner Fuellmich Taken From German Embassy In Mexico, Flown To Frankfurt and Arrested

All text below is imported from Else Schieder, PhD, at this Substack address.

Attorney Dagmar Schoen, will relate the story of Attorney Dr. Reiner Fuellmich's arrest on Friday, October 13* at Frankfurt airport.

https://richardsonpost.com/howellwoltz/33407/pharma-eu-cabal-set-trap-for-folk-hero-reiner-fuellmich/?utm_source=ground.news&utm_medium=referral

Keywords
mexicoarrestedfrankfurtreiner fuellmichgerman embassy

