MIRRORED from UKACTION
October 16th, 2023.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/x6QVI0X3T6ke/
Reiner Fuellmich Taken From German Embassy In Mexico, Flown To Frankfurt and Arrested
All text below is imported from Else Schieder, PhD, at this Substack address.
Attorney Dagmar Schoen, will relate the story of Attorney Dr. Reiner Fuellmich's arrest on Friday, October 13* at Frankfurt airport.
https://richardsonpost.com/howellwoltz/33407/pharma-eu-cabal-set-trap-for-folk-hero-reiner-fuellmich/?utm_source=ground.news&utm_medium=referral
