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Justin Trudeau Threatens to Destroy Canadian Lives if They Protest
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434 views • February 13, 2022
Owen Shroyer's War Room.
Justin Trudeau's true colors reveal themselves as he comes out as as the tyrant king of Canada.
Mirrored from https://www.brighteon.com/d2af05a6-64f4-410c-93c9-a7d8edd194b6
Justin Trudeau's true colors reveal themselves as he comes out as as the tyrant king of Canada.
Mirrored from https://www.brighteon.com/d2af05a6-64f4-410c-93c9-a7d8edd194b6
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