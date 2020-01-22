Why we should confess our sins: Home School lesson

A short home-school lesson by our 11 year son Wahaya back in (2018) . He was given a Biblical project on sin and confession. (2018)



Confessing our sins is the highest level of honor towards the Creator and self love



1 John 1:9

Therefore confess your sins to each other and pray for each other so that you may be healed. The prayer of a righteous person is powerful and effective.



James 5:16

If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just and will forgive us our sins and purify us from all unrighteousness.



1 John 1:9

Whoever conceals their sins does not prosper,

but the one who confesses and renounces them finds mercy.





Proverbs 28:13

Then I acknowledged my sin to you

and did not cover up my iniquity.

I said, “I will confess

my transgressions to the Lord.”

And you forgave

the guilt of my sin.



KingdomBoundNomads



Help support our Ministry by sharing or donating. Any effort helps.

www.paypal.me/kingdomboundnomads



Cashapp link



$kingdomboundnomads



Peace, Love, and Light