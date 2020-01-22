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Why we should confess our sins: Home School lesson
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9 views • January 22, 2020
A short home-school lesson by our 11 year son Wahaya back in (2018) . He was given a Biblical project on sin and confession. (2018)
Confessing our sins is the highest level of honor towards the Creator and self love
1 John 1:9
Therefore confess your sins to each other and pray for each other so that you may be healed. The prayer of a righteous person is powerful and effective.
James 5:16
If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just and will forgive us our sins and purify us from all unrighteousness.
1 John 1:9
Whoever conceals their sins does not prosper,
but the one who confesses and renounces them finds mercy.
Proverbs 28:13
Then I acknowledged my sin to you
and did not cover up my iniquity.
I said, “I will confess
my transgressions to the Lord.”
And you forgave
the guilt of my sin.
KingdomBoundNomads
Help support our Ministry by sharing or donating. Any effort helps.
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Confessing our sins is the highest level of honor towards the Creator and self love
1 John 1:9
Therefore confess your sins to each other and pray for each other so that you may be healed. The prayer of a righteous person is powerful and effective.
James 5:16
If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just and will forgive us our sins and purify us from all unrighteousness.
1 John 1:9
Whoever conceals their sins does not prosper,
but the one who confesses and renounces them finds mercy.
Proverbs 28:13
Then I acknowledged my sin to you
and did not cover up my iniquity.
I said, “I will confess
my transgressions to the Lord.”
And you forgave
the guilt of my sin.
KingdomBoundNomads
Help support our Ministry by sharing or donating. Any effort helps.
www.paypal.me/kingdomboundnomads
Cashapp link
$kingdomboundnomads
Peace, Love, and Light
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