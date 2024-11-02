Ronnie shows us how the composting toilets work at the farm they’ve setup in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico. San Miguel is basically a dessert and every drop of water is valued.





You need to know how to take care of your sh”t when it hits the fan. Ask anyone in North Carolina right now.





I’ll have more vids for you on this topic.





