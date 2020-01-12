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EMERGENCY WARNING Nuclear Incident Warning sent to southern Ontario Canada!!
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164 views • January 12, 2020
Emergency notification warns of 'incident' at Ont. nuclear station. Officials said an "incident" at a Toronto-area nuclear power plant Sunday morning was being responded to and did not involve any unusual release of radioactive material.
Phones in Ontario received emergency notifications alerting them to the incident at the the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station in Pickering, Ont. shortly before 7:30 a.m. Sunday. Although the message was sent out to the entire province, as is customary with the Alert Ready system, it stated that the bulletin only applies to people living within 10 kilometres of the nuclear plant.
#EmergencyWarning #OntarioCanada #Toronto
Phones in Ontario received emergency notifications alerting them to the incident at the the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station in Pickering, Ont. shortly before 7:30 a.m. Sunday. Although the message was sent out to the entire province, as is customary with the Alert Ready system, it stated that the bulletin only applies to people living within 10 kilometres of the nuclear plant.
#EmergencyWarning #OntarioCanada #Toronto
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