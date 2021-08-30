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NZ and Australia You Need To Listen Up - Dr Peter McCullough
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332 views • August 30, 2021
(This is the best quality version I could find of this but the audio is the key here please listen and learn).
Spread this message around and share the channel if you feel there is essential information here that will help friends and family learn the truth about this virus and these jabs.
“As we sit here today, the vaccinated are, it appears, super spreaders. They are carrying large amounts of virus and then passing it to the unvaccinated, creating the delta pandemic”
Credit Coronavirus Plushie
Full Zoom call on Voices for Freedom Odysee channel (1:45:00):
https://odysee.com/@voicesforfreedom:6/Dr-Peter-McCullough:b
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/coronavirus-plush
Spread this message around and share the channel if you feel there is essential information here that will help friends and family learn the truth about this virus and these jabs.
“As we sit here today, the vaccinated are, it appears, super spreaders. They are carrying large amounts of virus and then passing it to the unvaccinated, creating the delta pandemic”
Credit Coronavirus Plushie
Full Zoom call on Voices for Freedom Odysee channel (1:45:00):
https://odysee.com/@voicesforfreedom:6/Dr-Peter-McCullough:b
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/coronavirus-plush
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