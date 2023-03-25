Create New Account
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
https://gettr.com/post/p2c49kg1926

我们和你战一起！！👊👊👊

我们是消灭邪恶中国共产党的新中国联邦人！

还郭文贵先生自由！！


We stand with you, we fight this together！！

We are the people from the NFSC who are taking down the Evil Chinese Communist Party ！

Free Miles Guo Now ！！


#FreeMilesGuoNow #CCP #Colluders #DOJ #SEC #Weaponization #315 #NFSC



