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All connected to Sasha Stone by 7grainsofsalt
LOUP-GRIS
LOUP-GRIS
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70 views • January 30, 2022
28 juin 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jjdDuCrfLT8
7grainsofsalt 3 @ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEhZZ5KmCq2ik2Kv-q5e6XQ/videos
All 'truther' doctors are connected to Sasha Stone & he is united with the UN. Be careful not to trust & follow anyone blindly. Only trust in God.
This video has been re-uploaded due to main channel taken down. No links will be added due to this. I appologize for the inconvenience.
More videos are on 7grainsofsalt 2 & 3
7grainsofsalt2, Looking at Sherri Tenpenny - https://youtu.be/tCLcZv1qGek
Video of Jason Shurka in response to my video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HrxRG...
God bless you all & enjoy the day!
A Patreon channel has been created for all those who support me. Thank you for all your kind words & support.
Cindy @ 7grainsofsalt
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hoaxbiblebankstersvirusfraudegilets jaunesdictaturecoronamodernapfizervaccincovid 19medecinesanteplandemiebiontechbibicabayatherapie geniquearnmcorporatocratielouis fouchecreateurcanularscamdemie
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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