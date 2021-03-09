Celebrities say, "NO VACCINE FOR ME," and siblings talk Cryptocurrency Simone Jennifer Smith LIVE

“No evidence exists to suggest that “any of the vaccines” will be able “to prevent people from actually getting the infection [COVID] and therefore being able to pass it on.”

Dr. Soumya Swaminathan (The World Health Organization's chief scientist)



It's another Friday, and of course, there is a lot going on at Simone Jennifer Smith LIVE!



This week we look at the confusing messages coming from our world health professionals. You are going to have to see how a message about vaccine safety has change in about three months.



Celebrities are speaking out against taking the vaccine, and today I will highlight a few of them



Plus.....



I have a special treat for everyone. A lot of people may not know that I have a twin brother (not really), whose name happens to be Simon. Lately he has been speaking to me about crypto currency, and since the industry is still young, people have a lot of question about this financial sector. Some people are afraid to ask questions, thinking they are going to ask stupid things, so TODAY, I will ask all the questions for you.



What is it about this booming industry that is enticing people to go crypto?