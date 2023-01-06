11 YES 3 NO - Are we in the Tribulation? 01/06/2023

Today Pastor Stan takes a look at Prophecies and events around the world to see if we are indeed in the Tribulation. Can we say for certain the Tribulation has started? Has the first seal been opened according to Revelation? These important questions are answered in today’s video.



00:00 - Yes 1 (White Horse)

02:03 - Yes 2 (Red Horse)

02:30 - Yes 3&4 (Black Horse)

05:45 - Yes 5 (Mark of the Beast)

06:41 - Yes 6 & 7 (Fourth Beast)

14:47 - Yes 8 (Image of the Beast)

18:20 - Yes 9 (Sacrifice)

20:09 - Yes 10 (Famine)

20:55 - Yes 11 (The Mark is Almost Ready)

25:16 - No 1-3

