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Fed’s Jerome Powell Blames Americans Not Getting Vaccinated Enough for His Inflation Crisis
MODERATOR: “Chair Powell, Mr. Carstens was talking about a gray box. What’s your gray box? Is there something that you wish you knew that would help in setting monetary policy, only one thing?”
Powell: “… everyone would get vaccinated. So the millions of people who dropped out of the labor force would come right back in. So wages wouldn’t be under such pressure. That didn’t happen.”