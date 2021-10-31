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Dr. Mercola: Steve Kirsch has offered $1 Million to anyone who can disprove his assertion that over 100,00 Americans have died due to the COVID-19 "vaccines".
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263 views • October 31, 2021
(Nobody has come forward to claim the money yet.) Video Source: https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat/2255 Article: https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/2/frontlinenews/1-million-challenge-have-covid-vaccines-killed-200000-americans/
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