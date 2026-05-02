Next Trillion-Dollar Industry Is Emerging—While CBDCs & Digital ID Reshape Control | Andy Schectman

See exclusives and Webinars at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com

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Protect your assets with a company you can trust - Get the private & better price list - Go to https://SarahWestall.com/MilesFranklin

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MUST Sign up as a VIP to see certain peptides like Retatrutide at https://limitlesslifenootropics.com/vip-club-registration/?uid=116&oid=1&affid=10134

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Purchase the most effective weight peptide available, Next Generation GLP-1 Retatrutide - use code Sarah to save 15%: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/retatrutide-ha/?ref=vbWRE3J

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See the Peptide stack for weight loss stack in the Ultimate Peptide Guide for Weight Loss and Muscle Preservation. This guide provides common dosages and guidance on the peptide stack used by Sarah: https://sarahwestall.substack.com/p/the-ultimate-peptide-guide-for-weight

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Andy Schectman returns—and this time we go deeper.

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This episode breaks away from the usual economic talk and exposes the growing control systems behind Digital IDs, CBDCs, and the modern tech infrastructure shaping our world. What’s really being built—and who benefits?

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We also uncover the next wave of trillion-dollar industries centered around frequency-based technologies. Our entire society already runs on invisible forces like the internet and wireless networks—so why are we ignoring the role frequency will play in the future of health, energy, and beyond?

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And finally—silver. Not just money. Not just a hedge. But a cornerstone of the coming technological boom and one of the largest market opportunities in history.

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Protect your assets with a company you can trust - Get the private & better price list - Go to https://SarahWestall.com/MilesFranklin

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MUSIC CREDITS: Down to the Wire – Nonstop Producer Series: Broad Media Internet License

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Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

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Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further