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Are You in Shape for Civil War / Societal Collapse? Start Rucking!
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2209 views • October 27, 2021
This video presents solid reasons for adding rucking (hiking with weights in your backpack) to your workout routine. It also lists rucking standards from several military entities for those of you wanting to test yourself with the same level of challenges.
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Sources:
Art of Manliness Rucking article:
https://www.artofmanliness.com/articles/the-benefits-of-rucking/
How to Avoid Ruck March Blisters article:
https://www.ruckformiles.com/guides/how-to-avoid-ruck-march-blisters/
Military Rucking Standards:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Loaded_march
Milo of Croton:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Milo_of_Croton
Milo of Croton Statue photo:
by Marie-Lan Nguyen
https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Milo_of_Croton_Dumont_Louvre_MR1839.jpg
Roman Legionaries photo:
by Matthias Kabel
https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Roman_soldiers_with_aquilifer_signifer_centurio_70_aC.jpg
French Foreign Legion photo:
by Lars (Lon) Olsson
https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Orange_(1)._La_L%C3%A9gion_%C3%A9trang%C3%A8re.jpg
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Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vikingsharia/
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/vikingsharia
T-shirts: https://teespring.com/stores/viking-sharia
Support this channel by purchasing official Viking Sharia merchandise here.
Sources:
Art of Manliness Rucking article:
https://www.artofmanliness.com/articles/the-benefits-of-rucking/
How to Avoid Ruck March Blisters article:
https://www.ruckformiles.com/guides/how-to-avoid-ruck-march-blisters/
Military Rucking Standards:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Loaded_march
Milo of Croton:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Milo_of_Croton
Milo of Croton Statue photo:
by Marie-Lan Nguyen
https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Milo_of_Croton_Dumont_Louvre_MR1839.jpg
Roman Legionaries photo:
by Matthias Kabel
https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Roman_soldiers_with_aquilifer_signifer_centurio_70_aC.jpg
French Foreign Legion photo:
by Lars (Lon) Olsson
https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Orange_(1)._La_L%C3%A9gion_%C3%A9trang%C3%A8re.jpg
Follow me on these platforms…
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/vikingsharia
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vikingsharia/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@VikingSharia
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/vikingsharia
Dailymotion: https://www.dailymotion.com/dm_037beab8941eb7b6b2a7a081005ffd10
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vikingsharia/
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/vikingsharia
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