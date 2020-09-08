Florida deputy is put on leave after grabbing 17-year-old boy by the neck, warranted, excessive?

#Florida #Deputy #Choke #Criminal #Warranted #Excessive



A Florida deputy has been put on leave after police footage showed him grabbing a 17-year-old boy by the neck before throwing the teen to the ground.



Terrance Devon Reed III was taken to hospital after Sarasota County Deputy Neil Pizzo was filmed hitting him in the face at the Sarasota County Juvenile Assessment Center last Tuesday.



This footage shows the deputy pinning Reed to the floor for around a minute before bringing him to his feet with the help of additional deputies.



Reed is said to have become uncooperative while being held on charges of contempt of court, probation violations, possession of cocaine and selling cocaine within 1,000 feet of a church.



He suffered cuts to his head during the altercation.



The clip, which is without sound, begins with Reed sat on a bench in the corner of the room.



Pizzo appears left of the screen, pointing and seemingly communicating with Reed before walking towards him as the teen stands up.



Pizzo then grabs Reed by the neck, slamming him against the wall before appearing to repeatedly slap the boy.