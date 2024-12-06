Natural immunity is lifelong. Don’t inject the disease-causing agent!

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )





No more vaccinations. Our laws require immunization at every state Capitol. Do not allow the laws to be changed, where vaccination and immunization are used interchangeably, that's where there's a problem. It's very important that immunity is lifelong. My grandmother had Diphtheria as a child in the early 1900s. I have immunity, an antibody to Diphtheria, if you survived the 1917 pandemic strain of influenza, you do have immunity! These kids who are injected with SARSCoV2 in every polio vaccine, they're not asymptomatic carriers of disease!

You don't inject the whooping cough, the pertussis. You don't inject it and stop the immune system from detoxifying, from Coughing, and then spread it around. You don't mandate the sovereignty of each person's immune system. Everyone has a choice. The quicker they can load up everybody, the next shot could kill these kids!





Judy Mikovits, PhD - 11/05/2024





InfoWars - The Alex Jones Show: https://banned.video/watch?id=675237276b5874f6ef298d88