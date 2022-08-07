GODS SABBATH vs BUSIEST SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, WEDDINGS, CELEBRATIONS, PARTIES, SPORTS, 20220806

GODS SABBATH vs BUSIEST SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, WEDDINGS, CELEBRATIONS, PARTIES, SPORTS - EXTRACT OF HONOR GOD'S SABBATH

HONOR GOD’S SABBATH: Luke 17:22-32; Isaiah 56:1-6; 58:13-14; Exodus 31:16-17; Luke 4:15-17; Acts 13:27; 13:13-15; 13:42-44; 15:19-21; Acts 16:12-13; 17:22-31 - SABBATH, August 6, 2022

Isaiah 58:13-14 - 13 “If I keep my feet from traveling or working unduly on the Sabbath, from doing my own pleasure on Your Holy Day, and call the Sabbath a divine and sacred delight, the Holy Day of my EL-SHADDAI, the LORD GOD ALMIGHTY honorable, and shall honor You, my EL-ELYON, the MOST HIGH GOD by not doing my own pleasures nor going on my own business ways, nor speaking my own idle words, 14 Then I shall delight myself in You, my ADONAI, JEHOVAH; and You, my ELOHIM, the LORD GOD will cause me to ride on the skies over the earth, and feed me with the promised inheritance of Father Jacob. For the mouth of my JEHOVAH MEKADDESH, the LORD GOD my SANCTIFIER has spoken it.” Amen! (Isaiah 58:13-14 Personalized Proclamation).



