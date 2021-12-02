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The Frightening Legacy of US Syphilis Experiments in Guatemala.
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13 views • December 02, 2021
...“Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”
The same players are at it again...but this time on a more global, deadly and evil scale...
Be careful who and what you trust.
Also see: "Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment: A Tragedy of Race and Medicine"
The same players are at it again...but this time on a more global, deadly and evil scale...
Be careful who and what you trust.
Also see: "Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment: A Tragedy of Race and Medicine"
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