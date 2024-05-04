As of May 2, 2024, the situation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continues to deteriorate rapidly along the entire line of combat contact. At the same time, it is worth noting that the particularly deplorable state of the Ukrainian army is observed in the Avdiivka direction of the front. This fact is recognized even by Ukrainian sources along with pro-government telegram channels. According to them, Russian troops have significantly advanced south of Solovyovo and almost came close to the village of Novopokrovskoye. Simultaneously with this, the Russian army continues to develop its offensive to the northwest of Ocheretino......................

******************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/