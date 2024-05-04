Create New Account
The BRITISH-Trained Ukrainian Special Forces Group Was Destroyed In KHERSON┃RF Adopted New Tactics
The Prisoner
Published 16 hours ago

As of May 2, 2024, the situation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continues to deteriorate rapidly along the entire line of combat contact. At the same time, it is worth noting that the particularly deplorable state of the Ukrainian army is observed in the Avdiivka direction of the front. This fact is recognized even by Ukrainian sources along with pro-government telegram channels. According to them, Russian troops have significantly advanced south of Solovyovo and almost came close to the village of Novopokrovskoye. Simultaneously with this, the Russian army continues to develop its offensive to the northwest of Ocheretino......................

Keywords
destroyedkhersonbritish-trainedukrainian special forces group

