The ‘Jesus’ The World Loves - Kingdom. Power. Glory. Dominion. Delusion?
The Berean Call
The Berean Call
35 views • 3 months ago

AT THIS VERY MOMENT, millions of professing Christians are joining with millions of other “believers” to promote peace and reconciliation across the country and around the globe. These pragmatic, purpose-driven churches and organizations are uniting for the ecumenical “common good” to eliminate poverty, eradicate disease, and save the earth from political and environmental disaster—all in the name of advancing “God’s kingdom on earth.” But are all of these good works derived from a biblical blueprint for humanity? Or are these well-meaning workers building a house on foundations of sand?


Many of these faithful individuals and groups are laboring to “restore America” to a faith, freedom, and prosperity that they believe is biblical. Meanwhile, what the Bible says about the future of humanity—and the earth itself—is ignored in the name of “tolerance,” “love,” and non-judgmentalism. This raises a grave concern: Are any of these “kingdom-building” efforts bringing eternal life and salvation to the lost? Or are millions of professing Christians merely befriending the world in ways that create enmity with God? Furthermore, is the great commission of the church being compromised by ignoring the clear and unmistakable roadmap in Scripture concerning End Times events, including Christ’s “catching up” of the saints? Does it really matter what one believes about the Rapture in these increasingly perilous times?


If you seek to understand current church trends in the light of God’s revealed and perfect Word, you’ll find this easy-to-read volume both helpful and heart-pricking concerning the true state of the church today. In the process, you’ll discover that what you believe about “controversial” Last Days doctrines should indeed impact the direction and focus of our daily Christian walk—encouraging and equipping us to “redeem the time.”


More about Apostasy: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/apostasy

More topics on our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics

Free eBook: https://davehunt.org

Purchase the book on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Temporal-Delusion-T-McMahon/dp/1928660711/

Purchase the book from our store: https://store.thebereancall.org/shop/product/temporal-delusion-36706?search=temporal

Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app

Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social



prophecythe gospeldave huntberean call
