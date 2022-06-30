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You Have 83 Days Left To Prepare
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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1760 views • June 30, 2022

🔵 DOWNLOAD MINI ICE AGE CONVERSATIONS (AUDIO PODCASTS)


https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/



Looking across both hemispheres crop reports are downgrades and yield reduction forecasts. It looks like this years fertilizer shortages and grain embargoes are going to send our planet into freefall around Sept 2022. There is simply not enough grain to deliver on futures contracts this fall. Stock up now.



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