10/9/24 WAR ON USA: FEMA, Election, Denial of Area Operations

10/9/24 As Geo-engineered Milton hits FL, FEMA hires thousands of contract security said to prevent re-occupation of areas devastated in NC and FL. With 27 days to the election, 100's of thousands disenfranchised from voting in primarily Red counties. MTG and Legislators from NC/SC go public exposing DoD weather warfare operations in Helene, Milton.... and much More! Please pray for the weakening of Milton by God's hand! We ARE FREE!





TN: Fair use courtesy of the great Ben Garrison! PLEASE support his/their work!

https://www.grrrgraphics.com





Mike Adams, Denial of Area Operations, FEMA:

https://www.brighteon.com/4b7b8326-def4-4a18-9e0b-187cd9ee0314





C40 Mayor, Jand Castor, of Tampa: If you stay, you will die:

https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/4922233-tampa-mayor-evacuation-hurricane-milton/





Mayor Castor, Tampa a C40 City, smart city and 15 min. city plans:

https://100percentfedup.com/212745-2/





Project Phoenix Tampa Hurricane Exercise:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vsnOfkZFCCQ





Tampa Mayor, Jane Castor:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jane_Castor





HARRIS: Milton WH live propoganda/microphone:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/10/busted-kamala-harris-forgets-mute-her-mic-as/





Dane Wigington, Geo-engineering Watch:

https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/





Hundreds of amateur Meteorologists all reporting the same phenomena

https://x.com/BGatesIsaPyscho/status/1842656905057230893





Kari Lake/Gallego Debate AZ Senate:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/10/watch-live-trump-endorsed-arizona-senate-nominee-kari/





VAXXED 3 - AUTHORIZED TO KILL PREMIERE- LINK:

https://chd.tv/vaxxed3





Dane Wigington with Col. Douglas MacGregor on weather warfare in SE United States:

https://x.com/OCOCReport/status/1843018301523554474





"Weather Warfare" (History Channel, 2009) explained in detail how HAARP could modify weather & cause earthquakes. (US Military actually controlled the “Russian Woodpecker”)

https://x.com/SamParkerSenate/status/1842623286091588056





Kamala Husband major stockholder of Blackrock/Vanguard:

https://x.com/JamesPleickhar2/status/1842540324238889143





People’s Food Summit Oct. 16th:

https://regenerationinternational.org/peoples-food-summit-2024





The Blessing:

https://duckduckgo.com/?t=ffab&q=the+blessing+kari+jobe&atb=v196-1&iax=videos&ia=videos&iai=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fwatch%3Fv%3DZp6aygmvzM4





Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!