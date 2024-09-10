10/9/24 WAR ON USA: FEMA, Election, Denial of Area Operations

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
10/9/24 As Geo-engineered Milton hits FL, FEMA hires thousands of contract security said to prevent re-occupation of areas devastated in NC and FL. With 27 days to the election, 100's of thousands disenfranchised from voting in primarily Red counties. MTG and Legislators from NC/SC go public exposing DoD weather warfare operations in Helene, Milton.... and much More! Please pray for the weakening of Milton by God's hand! We ARE FREE!
Mike Adams, Denial of Area Operations, FEMA:
https://www.brighteon.com/4b7b8326-def4-4a18-9e0b-187cd9ee0314
C40 Mayor, Jand Castor, of Tampa: If you stay, you will die:
https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/4922233-tampa-mayor-evacuation-hurricane-milton/
Mayor Castor, Tampa a C40 City, smart city and 15 min. city plans:
https://100percentfedup.com/212745-2/
Project Phoenix Tampa Hurricane Exercise:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vsnOfkZFCCQ
Tampa Mayor, Jane Castor:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jane_Castor
HARRIS: Milton WH live propoganda/microphone:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/10/busted-kamala-harris-forgets-mute-her-mic-as/
Dane Wigington, Geo-engineering Watch:
https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/
Hundreds of amateur Meteorologists all reporting the same phenomena
https://x.com/BGatesIsaPyscho/status/1842656905057230893
Kari Lake/Gallego Debate AZ Senate:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/10/watch-live-trump-endorsed-arizona-senate-nominee-kari/
VAXXED 3 - AUTHORIZED TO KILL PREMIERE- LINK:
Dane Wigington with Col. Douglas MacGregor on weather warfare in SE United States:
https://x.com/OCOCReport/status/1843018301523554474
"Weather Warfare" (History Channel, 2009) explained in detail how HAARP could modify weather & cause earthquakes. (US Military actually controlled the “Russian Woodpecker”)
https://x.com/SamParkerSenate/status/1842623286091588056
Kamala Husband major stockholder of Blackrock/Vanguard:
https://x.com/JamesPleickhar2/status/1842540324238889143
People’s Food Summit Oct. 16th:
https://regenerationinternational.org/peoples-food-summit-2024
The Blessing:
https://duckduckgo.com/?t=ffab&q=the+blessing+kari+jobe&atb=v196-1&iax=videos&ia=videos&iai=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fwatch%3Fv%3DZp6aygmvzM4
