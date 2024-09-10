BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
10/9/24 WAR ON USA: FEMA, Election, Denial of Area Operations
You Are Free TV
You Are Free TV
1249 followers
63 views • 6 months ago

10/9/24 As Geo-engineered Milton hits FL, FEMA hires thousands of contract security said to prevent re-occupation of areas devastated in NC and FL. With 27 days to the election, 100's of thousands disenfranchised from voting in primarily Red counties. MTG and Legislators from NC/SC go public exposing DoD weather warfare operations in Helene, Milton.... and much More! Please pray for the weakening of Milton by God's hand! We ARE FREE!


Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.


PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!


TN: Fair use courtesy of the great Ben Garrison! PLEASE support his/their work!

https://www.grrrgraphics.com


Mike Adams, Denial of Area Operations, FEMA:

https://www.brighteon.com/4b7b8326-def4-4a18-9e0b-187cd9ee0314


C40 Mayor, Jand Castor, of Tampa: If you stay, you will die:

https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/4922233-tampa-mayor-evacuation-hurricane-milton/


Mayor Castor, Tampa a C40 City, smart city and 15 min. city plans:

https://100percentfedup.com/212745-2/


Project Phoenix Tampa Hurricane Exercise:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vsnOfkZFCCQ


Tampa Mayor, Jane Castor:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jane_Castor


HARRIS: Milton WH live propoganda/microphone:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/10/busted-kamala-harris-forgets-mute-her-mic-as/


Dane Wigington, Geo-engineering Watch:

https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/


Hundreds of amateur Meteorologists all reporting the same phenomena

https://x.com/BGatesIsaPyscho/status/1842656905057230893


Kari Lake/Gallego Debate AZ Senate:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/10/watch-live-trump-endorsed-arizona-senate-nominee-kari/


VAXXED 3 - AUTHORIZED TO KILL PREMIERE- LINK:

https://chd.tv/vaxxed3


Dane Wigington with Col. Douglas MacGregor on weather warfare in SE United States:

https://x.com/OCOCReport/status/1843018301523554474


"Weather Warfare" (History Channel, 2009) explained in detail how HAARP could modify weather & cause earthquakes. (US Military actually controlled the “Russian Woodpecker”)

https://x.com/SamParkerSenate/status/1842623286091588056


Kamala Husband major stockholder of Blackrock/Vanguard:

https://x.com/JamesPleickhar2/status/1842540324238889143


People’s Food Summit Oct. 16th:

https://regenerationinternational.org/peoples-food-summit-2024


The Blessing:

https://duckduckgo.com/?t=ffab&q=the+blessing+kari+jobe&atb=v196-1&iax=videos&ia=videos&iai=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fwatch%3Fv%3DZp6aygmvzM4


You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!


YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products to monthly supporters on Ko-fi!

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv


For ALL Viewers,10% discount:


LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV


CODE: YAFTV


To Support You Are Free TV:


https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv


(Monthly supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount)


https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv


Bitcoin:

1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ


Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:

https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv

https://odysee.com/@YouAreFreeTV:9?view=content

https://ugetube.com/@youarefreetv

https://gab.com/youarefreetv

https://gettr.com/user/youarefreetv

https://franksocial.com/profile/201326

https://truthsocial.com/@youarefreetv


Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!

