Re-Opening the Door to UKRAINIAN CHRISTIANITY!

Donald Trump Jr. warns: "Zelenski is BANNING the Ukrainian Orthodox Church! His government has also been raiding Ukrainian Orthodox churches and arresting priests. (Prob why he's a Dem superstar.) He's all about freedom guys. Let's send him another $100,000,000,000.00 with no accountability."

Freedom Lovers!!! Re-Open the Door to Ukrainian Christianity! STOP FUNDING ZELENSKI! Ukrainian people feel fiercely about their Christian culture! Though secular forces and the heinous WEF have undermined the Ukraine to make it one of the most corrupt countries in the western world, the true Ukrainians' love and passion for Christianity remains timeless! When the MSM deluges daily with destruction in the Ukraine, here is the creative side of Ukrainian Christian culture Ukrainians will die for!