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SITUATION UPDATE 6/27/21
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84 views • June 28, 2021
The Storm is upon us! Events building up and expect many FF’s. Reports from Storm Rider, Telegram highlights, and Judy Byington Restored Republic Report. Plus an overview of DUMB clean outs around the globe.
https://rumble.com/vj48p1-situation-update-62721.html
https://rumble.com/vj48p1-situation-update-62721.html
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