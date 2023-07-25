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Sunday Service I How do you know if a preacher is a false preacher according to the Bible?
Todd Coconato — The Remnant
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25 views • July 25, 2023

In the Bible, there are several criteria given to help identify false preachers. These criteria can be found in various passages, and they highlight the importance of discernment and testing the teachings of spiritual leaders.

Here are some key points to consider:

1. **Contradiction to Scripture:** False preachers may teach doctrines that are inconsistent with the teachings of the Bible. In Acts 17:11, the Bereans are commended for examining the Scriptures daily to see if what they were being taught was true.

2. **Immoral Behavior:** False preachers may demonstrate a lifestyle that contradicts the moral standards set by the Bible. Jesus warns about false prophets who come in sheep's clothing but inwardly are ravenous wolves, and He says you will recognize them by their fruits (Matthew 7:15-20).

3. **Greed and Exploitation:** 2 Peter 2:3 refers to false teachers who, in their greed, will exploit people with false words.

4. **Denial of Jesus' Nature:** False preachers may deny fundamental truths about Jesus Christ, such as His divinity or His unique role as the Savior of humanity. 1 John 4:1-3 warns against false spirits that do not confess Jesus as Lord and Christ.

5. **Promotion of False Signs and Wonders:** Jesus warns about false christs and false prophets who will perform great signs and wonders to deceive, if possible, even the elect (Matthew 24:24).

6. **Self-Centered Focus:** False preachers may draw attention to themselves rather than directing people to God and His Word. The focus should be on the Gospel, not on the preacher's charisma or personal achievements.

It's important to note that not all pastors or preachers who make mistakes are automatically false preachers. We must have grace and remember people are people. We shouldn’t put anyone on a pedestal, but we should honor real leaders as the Bible says to do so.

Everyone is human and may err. However, if someone consistently and knowingly promotes teachings that are clearly in opposition to the Bible or demonstrates characteristics consistent with false preaching, it is essential for believers to be discerning and seek the truth according to God's Word.

Remember, the Bible encourages believers to be discerning and to test all teachings against the standard of Scripture (1 Thessalonians 5:21, 1 John 4:1). Seeking wisdom through prayer and studying the Bible will help followers of Christ identify false preachers and remain steadfast in the truth.
Website: www.PastorTodd.org

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To get Pastor Todd's brand new book, please go here: www.PastorToddBook.com

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sunday servicetodd coconatoremnant newsfalse preacherremnant revivial center
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