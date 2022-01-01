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The Passport: A Tool of control | Planet Lockdown/UK Column News
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63 views • January 01, 2022
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This video clip is part of: Doctors for Covid Ethics: An Interdisciplinary Symposium II - Sounding the Call by UK Column News.
By: Planet Lockdown/UK Column News
Original Video: https://rumble.com/vqj9mh-doctors-for-covid-ethics-an-interdisciplinary-symposium-ii-sounding-the-cal.html
Website: https://fnqldcc.com
Telegram: https://t.me/FNQCitizensCollective
This video clip is part of: Doctors for Covid Ethics: An Interdisciplinary Symposium II - Sounding the Call by UK Column News.
By: Planet Lockdown/UK Column News
Original Video: https://rumble.com/vqj9mh-doctors-for-covid-ethics-an-interdisciplinary-symposium-ii-sounding-the-cal.html
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