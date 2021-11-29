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State of the Nullification Movement 2021
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341 views • November 29, 2021
We were warned. Relying on the federal government to magically limit its own power would guarantee that power would always grow. As a result, we live under the largest government in history today. But there’s an awakening - more and more people are recognizing that the path to liberty lies not in D.C., but in resistance to it on a state, local and individual level.
Path to Liberty: November 29, 2021
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Path to Liberty: November 29, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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