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♛ᴿᴼᵞᴬᴸ꧁MIDNIGHT CRY!🕎𝙇𝘼𝙎𝙏✞𝐂𝘼𝙇𝙇! יהוה 🕎 PRAYER 🙏🏼 FASTING & REPENTANCE 40 DAYS JULY 1 - AUG 9 2022⚔️꧂
THE LAST CALL OF YHWH
THE LAST CALL OF YHWH
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🕎 LAST CALL 🕎

THE MIDNIGHT CRY!

PDF: https://tlcmessages.files.wordpress.com/2022/07/last-call-june-30-2022-40-days-prayer-fasting.pdf

“He that is without sin among you, let him first cast a stone at her.” John 8:7

40 DAYS CONSECRATION, PRAYER, FASTING & REPENTANCE!

JULY 1- AUGUST 9, 2022

REPENT! REPENT! REPENT! T’SHUVA! TESHUVA! TESHUVA!

PREPARE YE THE WAY OF THE LORD, YAHUSHUA HA’MASHIACH!

THE KINGDOM OF HEAVEN IS AT HAND,

THE KINGDOM OF YHWH יהוה IS HERE!

I AM COMING NOW!

𝙇𝘼𝙎𝙏✞𝐂𝘼𝙇𝙇!!יהוה JUSTICE & JUDGMENT FOR ALL! WOE UNTO YOU, EARTH! SEPT 19, 2021~TISHREI 13, 5782 (pt. 3 of 4)   https://tlcmessages.files.wordpress.com/2021/12/justice-judgment-for-all-woe-woe-woe-unto-you-earth-sept-19-2021-1.pdf

The Journey of the Chosen Bride of Christ October 5, 2015  https://youtu.be/on3OIul3OxU

💌SCRIBE FOR YHWH:  https://www.scribe-for-yhwh.co.uk/451444501

Baruch Atah Adonai Eloheinu Melech Ha Olam.

ברוך אתא אדונאי אלוהינו מלך העולם

♛ WE DECLARE & Decree A SEALED MESSAGE WITH YHWH’S ROYAL SIGNET RING, KEY OF DAVID ♛♛HOLY BLOOD, RUACH HA’KODESH ~&~ SHEKINAH GLORY OF YAHUSHUA & YAHUWAH, AMEN♛

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yhwhrepenttwo witnessesfastprayend timebride of christjesus is coming40 dayslast callyahushua hamashiachjuly 2022
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