Operation Epic Disaster Leaves The Iran Regime Alive-NTEB-JUNE 15 2026

Iran did not need to conquer the military might of the Pentagon. Iran did not need to defeat Israel on the battlefield, and Iran did not need to march into Riyadh or sink the U.S. Navy. All Iran needed to do was survive. And if the regime survives, then Tehran has achieved the one strategic victory that matters most, the victory of time. Welcome to Operation Epic Disaster, otherwise known as the Obama Nuclear Deal 2.0. Has President Trump snatched defeat from the jaws of victory? That’s the question. “They have said, Come, and let us cut them off from being a nation; that the name of Israel may be no more in remembrance.” Psalm 83:4 (KJB) On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, Back in March, the White House itself promoted Operation Epic Fury as a “peace through strength” campaign to “crush” the Iranian regime and end the nuclear threat, quoting allies who described Tehran as a terror regime responsible for killing Americans and oppressing its own people. But now, after more than three months of regional war, that very same regime is reportedly being left in place under a tentative U.S.-Iran agreement to extend the ceasefire and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. That is not victory. Not if winning is still the main metric of victory. That is a wounded serpent being allowed to crawl back into the rocks to reload, rebuild, rearm and reactivate. That is why this proposed deal is so dangerous. A ceasefire with a defeated enemy is one thing. A ceasefire with an undefeated terror regime is something else entirely. It is not peace, it is a pause button, just as Obama’s 2015 Nulcear Deal with Iran only allowed them to get closer to a nuclear weapon. Trump’s Iran peace deal is not resolution, it is reload time. It is not the end of the war, it is the intermission before the next act. There’s a reason why Iran is mentioned in the Bible and the United States is not. Trump is preparing to send billions of dollars to Iran if this ‘peace deal’ go through, and that is bad, bad news on any level, and on every level. Today we bring you everything you need to know about what will possibly the worst deal America has ever struck with a foreign adversary.