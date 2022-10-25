Sir Christopher Chope, MP; These vaccines are NOT SAFE by the Government’s own admittance

Westminster Hall debate- safety of COVID vaccines 24.10.22

The vaccine injured are being ignored; The government seems to be in denial about the risks of these vaccines

Let’s look at these facts and not be beholden to the MHRA

They are not “perfectly safe” is now admitted by the government

The vaccine injury payment scheme is not fit for purpose

The government refuses to provide specialist help for these vaccine victims; While they have set up ‘long COVID’ clinics, the vaccine victims are being ignored

WATCH HERE (https://parliamentlive.tv/event/index/ea053983-53dc-4286-abdd-ca748cc2971b)

Source @childcovidvaccineinjuriesuk