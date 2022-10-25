Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Sir Christopher Chope, MP; These vaccines are NOT SAFE by the Government’s own admittance
375 views
channel image
The Prisoner
Published a month ago |
Shop now

Sir Christopher Chope, MP; These vaccines are NOT SAFE by the Government’s own admittance

Westminster Hall debate- safety of COVID vaccines 24.10.22

The vaccine injured are being ignored; The government seems to be in denial about the risks of these vaccines

Let’s look at these facts and not be beholden to the MHRA

They are not “perfectly safe” is now admitted by the government

The vaccine injury payment scheme is not fit for purpose

The government refuses to provide specialist help for these vaccine victims; While they have set up ‘long COVID’ clinics, the vaccine victims are being ignored

WATCH HERE (https://parliamentlive.tv/event/index/ea053983-53dc-4286-abdd-ca748cc2971b)

Source @childcovidvaccineinjuriesuk

Keywords
vaccinesmpsir christopher chope

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket