Sir Christopher Chope, MP; These vaccines are NOT SAFE by the Government’s own admittance
Westminster Hall debate- safety of COVID vaccines 24.10.22
The vaccine injured are being ignored; The government seems to be in denial about the risks of these vaccines
Let’s look at these facts and not be beholden to the MHRA
They are not “perfectly safe” is now admitted by the government
The vaccine injury payment scheme is not fit for purpose
The government refuses to provide specialist help for these vaccine victims; While they have set up ‘long COVID’ clinics, the vaccine victims are being ignored
WATCH HERE (https://parliamentlive.tv/event/index/ea053983-53dc-4286-abdd-ca748cc2971b)
Source @childcovidvaccineinjuriesuk
