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Rick Wiles Answers Emails About Gay Sex, Baptism, Salvation, and the Rapture
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20 views • March 06, 2021
Today on TruNews, we discuss four emails sent to us from viewers on controversial subjects, such as how Christians should respectfully and Biblically address the rise of homosexuality; infant and adult baptism, and it’s role in the New Covenant as the new ark and necessary step of obedience for salvation; and lastly, the heresy of the pretribulation rapture.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall. Airdate 03/05/2021
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall. Airdate 03/05/2021
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