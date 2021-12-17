© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Skynet" microchip breakthrough announced that will ENSLAVE humanity with AI cyberlords
Follow
0
Share
Report
132 views • December 17, 2021
"Skynet" microchip breakthrough announced that will ENSLAVE humanity with AI cyberlords
The end of humanity approaches... Right now, Earth is being prepared for a post-human future, and the humans who currently populate Earth are being persuaded to commit biological suicide via vaccine bioweapons injections. This is a species-wide self-immolation campaign under the guise of a “pandemic” that doesn’t even exist.
In the Terminator sci-fi movie series, scientist Miles Dyson is given an exotic microchip from the AI cyborg sent from the future and uses it to pursue “radical” new developments in microprocessors. This research ultimately becomes Skynet, the global AI supercomputer system that achieves self-awareness and decides to eliminate humanity by initiating nuclear war.
FULL descr here:
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-12-16-skynet-microchip-breakthrough-announced-that-will-enslave-humanity-with-ai-cyberlords.html
0:00 Intro
0:28 Sad News
7:50 Good News
15:33 Pathetic State
40:45 Skynet
1:15:23 Headlines
1:23:43 Collapse News
1:25:43 Financial News
source:
https://www.brighteon.com/e69c5bf3-0a36-41de-a045-1e49859c5659
The end of humanity approaches... Right now, Earth is being prepared for a post-human future, and the humans who currently populate Earth are being persuaded to commit biological suicide via vaccine bioweapons injections. This is a species-wide self-immolation campaign under the guise of a “pandemic” that doesn’t even exist.
In the Terminator sci-fi movie series, scientist Miles Dyson is given an exotic microchip from the AI cyborg sent from the future and uses it to pursue “radical” new developments in microprocessors. This research ultimately becomes Skynet, the global AI supercomputer system that achieves self-awareness and decides to eliminate humanity by initiating nuclear war.
FULL descr here:
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-12-16-skynet-microchip-breakthrough-announced-that-will-enslave-humanity-with-ai-cyberlords.html
0:00 Intro
0:28 Sad News
7:50 Good News
15:33 Pathetic State
40:45 Skynet
1:15:23 Headlines
1:23:43 Collapse News
1:25:43 Financial News
source:
https://www.brighteon.com/e69c5bf3-0a36-41de-a045-1e49859c5659
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.