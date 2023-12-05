EXPOSING MODERNA’S VAST SPY NETWORK

Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/exposing-modernas-vast-spy-network/
In what could amount to the vaccine industry’s ‘Big Tobacco’ moment, internal communications from COVID-19 vaccine manufacturer Moderna, shows that their marketing department has been aggressively targeting online speech, dictating policy and working to censor debate. Learn how the Public Goods Project, an NGO, played a role in the surveillance of the public.
POSTED: December 1, 2023
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.