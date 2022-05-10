0508-2022-STAY BALANCED IN THE ELECTRONIC SOUP YOU ARE IN—FIND OUT ABOUT OUR SHUNGITE MAGNETS!

Find out why Lynn and Steph wear theirs every day because of the electronic ‘soup’ we all live in with wifi, cell phones, tvs, and cell towers. Lynn and Steph describe our newest Shungite Pendants which include shungite, silver, magnet, elite shungite and amazonite on an adjustable leather cord. Be sure to see our other short video that describes our two May, 2022 specials!0508-2022-BIG SAVINGS ON THE PROTECTOR’S PACKAGE AND MORE!If you click on "Shop' on the Home page you will then have the choice of "Products.' When you go to that page you will see the many Plasma Energy Solution products as well as the videos that are being created to explain about each product.Disclaimer: It is your right to educate yourself, to seek helpful information and to make use of it for your own benefit for you and your family. You are the one responsible for your health in using Never Ending Plasma Energy water and products. The views of others and suggestions are not intended to be a substitute for conventional medical assistance. If you have any severe medical conditions you need to speak with the physician of your own choice.We are not medical doctors; we are plasma energy scientists. We do not claim to cure diseases but simply to help you make physical and mental changes in order to help change conditions in your body. Plasma Energy Solution Association is a private membership association and a subsidiary association of Jump4Joy Ministry MZ0000-140559-120019, a private membership association under Grantor Trust 983142-341348-041035. The only membership requirement of purchaser is to use, enjoy and benefit from the Never-Ending Plasma Energy Solution Products and share with others if you wish.