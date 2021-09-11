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Vaccine Damage Bill - UK Gov
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152 views • September 11, 2021
On 10 September 2021 House of Commons meeting, Sir Christopher Chope lists vaccine damage, from side effects to death from 9 December 202O - 1 September 2021
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https://t.me/TruthNeverSleeps
Source:
https://t.me/TruthNeverSleeps
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