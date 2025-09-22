© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
DAS SYSTEM - DAS ORIGINAL❕Kapitel 12b TRAILER
Videolänge: 3 Std. 05 Min. (ca.185 Minuten)
Die Illusion der Zeit
Themen:
Adler, Torfassade Serech (Königlicher Name), Amenta, Zeit, Duat, Totenbuch, Maat, Thot, Bedeutung des Kalenders, Jahresanfang, Götterkreis, Gebete
Sprecher: Sigma Teutone, Deanna
29fps MP4 Version
Unterstützungsmöglichkeit Videoproduzent: ILLUMINATI-NEWS TV
Siehe ergänzend Kanalbeschreibung (https://t.me/ILLUMINATI_NEWS_TV/12612).