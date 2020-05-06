CYRUS PARSA: AI, ROBOTICS, 5G AND CHINA edited for sound and delays

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Edited for delays. CYRUS PARSA: AI, TRUMP, CHINA & THE WEAPONIZATION OF ROBOTICS WITH 5G: How China, Western AI and Robotics Corporations Pose the Greatest Threat to People via Bio-Digital Social Programming & Why Support Trump? . THE AI ORGANIZATION.
Book Link here:
https://cyrusaparsa.selz.com/item/artificial-intelligence-dangers-to-humanity
Donation Link Here
https://theaiorganization.com/contribute-ai/
KERRY CASSIDY
PROJECT CAMELOT
http://projectcamelot.tv