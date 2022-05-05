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Playing Women For Fools
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52 views • May 05, 2022
America Drowns in [Bidan]’s Malaise
* Administration officials dismissed predictable misery.
* Things are going to get worse.
* Lacking solutions, Dems turn to demagoguery.
* Sitting a heartbeat away from presidency, [QueMala] dismisses them.
* Killing the unborn is patriotic?
* Look at the destructive mindset they have embraced.
* This is how they seek to weaken women.
* Women will be next ‘walk away’ movement.
* The left’s answer to everything is summed up by more: pot, porn, abortions, sexual identity indoctrination, racial recriminations, American traditions trashed and statues smashed.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 4 May 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6305631382112
* Administration officials dismissed predictable misery.
* Things are going to get worse.
* Lacking solutions, Dems turn to demagoguery.
* Sitting a heartbeat away from presidency, [QueMala] dismisses them.
* Killing the unborn is patriotic?
* Look at the destructive mindset they have embraced.
* This is how they seek to weaken women.
* Women will be next ‘walk away’ movement.
* The left’s answer to everything is summed up by more: pot, porn, abortions, sexual identity indoctrination, racial recriminations, American traditions trashed and statues smashed.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 4 May 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6305631382112
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