Last night in Sweden Part 18

This text is from Samnytt in Sweden

Koran riots in Linköping - police officers flee when police car is set on fire: "We have backed away"

There is anarchy in Skäggetorp in Linköping. A police car has been set on fire, several police cars have been vandalised, the city's police officers have been forced to flee the scene and immigrant gangs have confiscated police uniforms. - We have backed away, says police spokesperson Åsa Willsund to Samnytt.

On Thursday afternoon, riots broke out in the "vulnerable area" Skäggetorp in Linköping. The igniting spark was the Danish politician Rasmus Paludan who planned a demonstration in the immigrant-dense district. Paludan has been known to burn copies of the Koran - the Muslim holy book - during his demonstrations.

However, the demonstration, which coincides with the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, never took place and instead violent riots broke out in the district. The police were completely caught off guard and forced to flee. In several cases, the police were forced to abandon their police cars. - We have backed away now. We are nearby, but there is no direct confrontation now, says police spokeswoman Åsa Willund to Samnytt. - There are several police cars that have been damaged, she notes. Do you have any information on how many? - No, not yet.

Video footage shows angry immigrants climbing onto the roofs of several police cars while chanting the Islamist battle cry "Allahu akbar". Other videos show police vehicles being smashed. Among other things, a police car has been set on fire by the angry Muslim protesters.

- The police car that has burned is a civilian police car, but painted police cars have also been attacked, Willsund says.

Three police officers have been taken to hospital after being injured in the migrant chaos. Video footage shows the rioters getting hold of the contents of the abandoned police cars. Among other things, a youth is seen walking around wearing a stolen police uniform.

- Nice jacket. Nice jacket. Nice Facka, another comments with a laugh.

Here's a video of the thugs wearing the police uniforms:

Several police patrols are nearby. Police would not say how many officers were ordered out, or how many are involved in the riot.

On Thursday evening, alarms were raised about several car fires also in Norrköping, where the riots are said to have spread. Social media shows pictures of riot police reportedly being pelted with stones.