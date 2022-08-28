Abp. Viganò - By praising legalized abortion, the President of the Pontifical Academy for Life has aligned himself with the anti-Christ ideology of the UN, WHO

'As Shepherd and Successor of the Apostles, I am unable not to condemn with the greatest force Paglia’s scandalous words, which contradict the Gospel and the teaching of the Roman Pontiffs.' - Archbishop Vigano

https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/abp-vigano-by-praising-legalized-abortion-the-president-of-the-pontifical-academy-for-life-has-aligned-himself-with-the-anti-christ-ideology-of-the-un-who/?utm_source=top_news&utm_campaign=canada/

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It is the sin of abortion which will be the downfall of many nations and for this they will be punished severely

https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2012/07/29/it-is-the-sin-of-abortion-which-will-be-the-downfall-of-many-nations-and-for-this-they-will-be-punished-severely/

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Ecclesiastical masonry has now reached the greatest level of power within My Most Holy Church on Earth

https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2013/09/30/ecclesiastical-masonry-has-now-reached-the-greatest-level-of-power-within-my-most-holy-church-on-earth/

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The Great Reset: A Blueprint for Destroying Freedom, Innovation, and Prosperity

https://noqreport.com/2022/08/28/the-great-reset-a-blueprint-for-destroying-freedom-innovation-and-prosperity/?utm_source=econ/

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EXCLUSIVE: Archbishop Vigano Calls Out Words of Pope Francis’s ‘President of the Pontifical Academy for Life’ for Praising Law Legalizing Abortion

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/08/exclusive-archbishop-vigano/





































