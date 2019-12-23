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BEING LIED TO Day-By-Day
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283 views • December 23, 2019
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1697857086/ ... The MOONBOOK: Public & NASA non-copyright images re-rendered for focus and depth-of-field, 1968-2019 ... It takes a great deal of effot to come to the discovery that we are lied to, top-down, by every hierarchy and bureaucrazy. Having made this discovery, what then?
BOOK LIST ... http://www.holyconservancy.org/BOOK2ONLY.htm
https://www.amazon.com/dp/1793204039 ... Domain Against Order : Prison Planet Earth: Transcriptions of an ET's Interview which led the Iron Mtn DIKTAT.
BOOK LIST ... http://www.holyconservancy.org/BOOK2ONLY.htm
https://www.amazon.com/dp/1793204039 ... Domain Against Order : Prison Planet Earth: Transcriptions of an ET's Interview which led the Iron Mtn DIKTAT.
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