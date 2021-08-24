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End Times Dates - Take It To The Lord In Prayer Part 12: Jesus Returns, Armageddon & Gog-Magog War, 1,000 Year Reign
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146 views • August 24, 2021
End Times Dates - Take It To The Lord In Prayer Part 12: Jesus Returns, Armageddon & Gog-Magog War, 1,000 Year Reign
This video was originally produced and published in August, 2021. Where to find Doug on social media, then an update on The Yanuka and how it seems to be more fitting than ever for him to be announced as the Jewish "messiah" soon. Doug still feels strongly about Sept. 2021 being a highly prophetic month and will be the start of the final seven years before Jesus' second coming. Doug also mentions a possible destruction date of the Third Temple that matches the timeline he's been using and would correlate with the destruction of the first two temples. Finally, Doug does a deep-dive into the end of the end times, starting with Jesus' return, the Battle of Armageddon and new evidence that points to the Gog-Magog war happening at this same time. The Thousand Year Reign of Christ, The Great White Throne Judgement and the New Earth are also discussed in detail.
PLAYLIST OF ALL EPISODES: http://www.takeittothelordinprayer.com
Revelation Timeline graphic (Original timeline by The Fuel Project + Dates Added by The Diamond Report, based on www.2028end.com) - https://1drv.ms/u/s!Aku-IsIoYig4q0ItEHpbVEjZoOkP (Click VIEW ORIGINAL for full-size)
References:
Source Video: "The Yanuka, the Torah Genius, Rav Shlomo Yehuda • Fascinating Documentation of His Life and Ways" - https://youtu.be/AlKeab2vRS4
https://www.neverthirsty.org/bible-qa/qa-archives/question/does-the-battle-of-gog-and-magog-occur-after-the-second-coming/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Isaac_Luria
https://www.chabad.org/library/article_cdo/aid/361878/jewish/The-Arizal.htm
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Av
https://www.chabad.org/calendar/view/day.asp?hdate=5/9&;mode=j
The Yanuka / Rav Shlomo Yehuda's Bio PDF - https://1drv.ms/b/s!Aku-IsIoYig4yEyMKypSsMW0OkUc?e=28B3nm
The Yanuka / Rav Shlomo Yehuda's YouTube Channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnmDVPeumLyddHw3Ta1vVlw
"Perfect Harmony" Article About The Yanuka - https://mishpacha.com/perfect-harmony-6/
The Fuel Project - http://www.thefuelproject.org
The Book of Revelation guide playlist - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL0f6_epwixV5fGUp87rwkvafcI8gwS9Im
Gabriel Ansley Erb - http://www.2028end.com
"2028 End Of The World Seminar" - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6YtG0etke28&;list=PLcBDgtzZDmmYoKpSiGD94oF5fdX7Mc0mu
Anthony Patch - http://www.anthonypatch.com (CERN, A.I., Mark Of The Beast System)
Support Anthony's Research: http://www.subscribestar.com/anthony-patch
"Project Rooftop" Paper (FREE DOWNLOAD) - https://www.anthonypatch.com/patreon/AnthonyPatch-ProjectRooftop.pdf
The Diamond Report - http://www.thediamond.report
**Announcing a new place to find my "Take It To The Lord In Prayer - End Times Dates" videos.**
THE TRUTH HUNTERS APP
https://subsplash.com/lynleahzministriesl/shows
https://subsplash.com/lynleahzministriesl/shows/ms/+mbt44mn
iOS download:
https://itunes.apple.com//app/id1489908959?mt=8&;uo=4
Android download:
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.subsplashconsulting.s_35NSZR&;referrer=utm_source%3Dsubsplash%26utm_content%3DeyJoYW5kbGVyIjoiYXBwIiwiYXBwa2V5IjoiMzVOU1pSIn0=
Amazon download:
https://www.amazon.com/gp/mas/dl/android?p=com.subsplashconsulting.s_35NSZR
Roku download:
https://channelstore.roku.com/details/575601
This video was originally produced and published in August, 2021. Where to find Doug on social media, then an update on The Yanuka and how it seems to be more fitting than ever for him to be announced as the Jewish "messiah" soon. Doug still feels strongly about Sept. 2021 being a highly prophetic month and will be the start of the final seven years before Jesus' second coming. Doug also mentions a possible destruction date of the Third Temple that matches the timeline he's been using and would correlate with the destruction of the first two temples. Finally, Doug does a deep-dive into the end of the end times, starting with Jesus' return, the Battle of Armageddon and new evidence that points to the Gog-Magog war happening at this same time. The Thousand Year Reign of Christ, The Great White Throne Judgement and the New Earth are also discussed in detail.
PLAYLIST OF ALL EPISODES: http://www.takeittothelordinprayer.com
Revelation Timeline graphic (Original timeline by The Fuel Project + Dates Added by The Diamond Report, based on www.2028end.com) - https://1drv.ms/u/s!Aku-IsIoYig4q0ItEHpbVEjZoOkP (Click VIEW ORIGINAL for full-size)
References:
Source Video: "The Yanuka, the Torah Genius, Rav Shlomo Yehuda • Fascinating Documentation of His Life and Ways" - https://youtu.be/AlKeab2vRS4
https://www.neverthirsty.org/bible-qa/qa-archives/question/does-the-battle-of-gog-and-magog-occur-after-the-second-coming/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Isaac_Luria
https://www.chabad.org/library/article_cdo/aid/361878/jewish/The-Arizal.htm
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Av
https://www.chabad.org/calendar/view/day.asp?hdate=5/9&;mode=j
The Yanuka / Rav Shlomo Yehuda's Bio PDF - https://1drv.ms/b/s!Aku-IsIoYig4yEyMKypSsMW0OkUc?e=28B3nm
The Yanuka / Rav Shlomo Yehuda's YouTube Channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnmDVPeumLyddHw3Ta1vVlw
"Perfect Harmony" Article About The Yanuka - https://mishpacha.com/perfect-harmony-6/
The Fuel Project - http://www.thefuelproject.org
The Book of Revelation guide playlist - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL0f6_epwixV5fGUp87rwkvafcI8gwS9Im
Gabriel Ansley Erb - http://www.2028end.com
"2028 End Of The World Seminar" - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6YtG0etke28&;list=PLcBDgtzZDmmYoKpSiGD94oF5fdX7Mc0mu
Anthony Patch - http://www.anthonypatch.com (CERN, A.I., Mark Of The Beast System)
Support Anthony's Research: http://www.subscribestar.com/anthony-patch
"Project Rooftop" Paper (FREE DOWNLOAD) - https://www.anthonypatch.com/patreon/AnthonyPatch-ProjectRooftop.pdf
The Diamond Report - http://www.thediamond.report
**Announcing a new place to find my "Take It To The Lord In Prayer - End Times Dates" videos.**
THE TRUTH HUNTERS APP
https://subsplash.com/lynleahzministriesl/shows
https://subsplash.com/lynleahzministriesl/shows/ms/+mbt44mn
iOS download:
https://itunes.apple.com//app/id1489908959?mt=8&;uo=4
Android download:
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.subsplashconsulting.s_35NSZR&;referrer=utm_source%3Dsubsplash%26utm_content%3DeyJoYW5kbGVyIjoiYXBwIiwiYXBwa2V5IjoiMzVOU1pSIn0=
Amazon download:
https://www.amazon.com/gp/mas/dl/android?p=com.subsplashconsulting.s_35NSZR
Roku download:
https://channelstore.roku.com/details/575601
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