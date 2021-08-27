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Child Trafficking: Why is Walmart Selling (On-Line Only) Little Boy Bathing Suits and Children's Toys For $5,000?
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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116 views • August 27, 2021
I was calling it a night last night when I stopped by Jim Stone's website and saw his lead story was talking about searching $5,000 shoes on Walmart's websites search engine. Well if you remember what we saw with Wayfair searches last year when you searched for an armoire or wall unit, well let's just say it looks like Walmart has picked up on the child trafficking business where Wayfair left off. This is one sick and corrupt world.

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