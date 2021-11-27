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New South Wales Health Minister Tyrants Brad Hazzard and Kerry Chant Push the Boosters
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61 views • November 27, 2021
Bradley Ronald Hazzard (born 30 August 1951), an Australian politician, has been the New South Wales Minister for Health and Medical Research since January 2017 in the Berejiklian government. Hazzard is a member of the New South Wales Legislative Assembly representing Wakehurst for the Liberal Party since 1991.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Brad_Hazzard
There is only one solution says Brad and Kerry Chant New South Wales Health Tyrants- GET VACCINATED -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M3QTlWCsBc0
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Brad_Hazzard
There is only one solution says Brad and Kerry Chant New South Wales Health Tyrants- GET VACCINATED -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M3QTlWCsBc0
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